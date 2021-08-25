Training course organized for the cooks of

As a part of the “Extended Day School” strategic program, which will start from September 2021, cooks are trained at the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School Foundation.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alenush Grigoryan, Advisor to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"From September 1, a special program will be launched in fourteen schools of the Artsakh Republic, which envisages the improvement of the lesson preparation process, ensuring the quality of education and healthy food for students.

As a part of the “Extended Day School” program, 44 cooks receive training at the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School. The trainings will last from August 16-28, "said A. Grigoryan.