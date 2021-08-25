Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

The session of the Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University took place, led by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan

On August 24 the first session of the newly formed Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University took place, led by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office stated.

The session of the Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University took place, led by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan

The session of the Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University took place, led by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESSThe agenda included a number of issues on choosing a new chairman and secretary of the board of trustees of Shushi Technological University, announcing a competition for the position of rector, making changes in the organizational structure as well as issues on building conditions. By an unanimous vote of the members of the Board of Trustees Professor Hovhannes Tokmajyan, doctor of technical sciences was elected chairman of the Board, and Armavir Galstyan, a university student, was elected secretary.

Before the rector's competition, Nver Mikayelyan, candidate of architecture, an associate professor was elected acting rector. In his speech President Harutyunyan underscored the role of Shushi Technological University in the scientific-educational and technological development of Artsakh and in the restoration of economic potential in the post-war period, emphasizing the importance of launching modern teaching methods and enlivening student life.

Touching upon the program of free higher education, the head of state noted that for almost all bachelor students of the current system of Artsakh universities, in 2020-2021 academic year education was free of charge through government reimbursement of tuition fees. He instructed to finish 2021-2022 academic year development and approval works of the principles of reimbursement of tuition fees.

Speaking about the prospects for the development of the educational sphere, Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that getting an education in the universities of Artsakh in terms of quality should become attractive for our compatriots living in the Republic of Armenia and in the Diaspora. In this context, he instructed those responsible for the field to develop and implement programs to improve the quality of Artsakh universities, as well as to teach professional subjects in Russian and English.

During the session, the President also touched upon the procedure for admission to 3 Russian-leaning school named after Alexander Griboyedov in Stepanakert, emphasizing that, taking into account the role of the Russian language in the life of Artsakh and the number of entrants, it is necessary to make Russian language teaching accessible to all. In this regard, the President instructed Lusine Gharakhanyan, minister of education, science, culture and sports of the Artsakh Republic to develop and launch new approaches, expanding the possibilities of teaching Armenian in schools in parallel with Armenian.


     

Politics

Armenian PM vows to prioritize deeper strategic ties with Russia

Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday when presenting a new government program to the parliament, Tass informs.

All news from section

Armenia provided over 82 billion drams in aid to Artsakh

The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced...

Foreign Minister Met with Youth Representatives Participating in the "Discussion Club" Project

On August 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with youth representatives...

Calls for scrutiny into Turkish drone program grow in Washington

A group of United States Congressmen and a number of Washington-based organizations in person of the...

An Online Discussion Took Place With Baroness Caroline Cox

On August 20, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender...

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender held at gunpoint by Azerbaijani serviceman

The Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says he and his team were held at gunpoint by an Azerbaijani soldier...

Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy says the consequences of the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh have...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

All news from section

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

Training course organized for the cooks of "Extended Day School" program

As a part of the “Extended Day School” strategic program, which will start from September 2021, cooks are trained at the Yeznik Mozyan Vocational School Foundation.

All news from section

The session of the Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University took place, led by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan

On August 24 the first session of the newly formed Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University...

New residential district is being built in Stepanakert

A new residential district is being built on Tumanyan Street in Stepanakert.

A new residential district being built in Dahrav

A new residential district is being built near the village of Dahrav, Artsakh’s Askeran region. The...

Road improvement and water supply are priority issues for Poghosagomer. Head of Community

The community of Poghosagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 226 inhabitants. All the residents...

First graders of Artsakh schools to receive bags from ICRC

All first-graders of the Stepanakert schools will receive bags from the ICRC.

Rehabilitation center replenished with new equipped

Recently, the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert has been replenished with AIRSEP MODEL6...

Military

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on September 16, TASS reports.

All news from section

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries...

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation
UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need
Lavrov describes current relations between Russia, EU as deplorable
Training course organized for the cooks of "Extended Day School" program
The session of the Board of Trustees of Shushi Technological University took place, led by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan
more news

Analytical

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

The Washington Free Beacon online newspaper published on Aug. 20, 2021 an article by Chuck Ross, titled:...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

All news from section

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Sport

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need

All news from section

Lavrov describes current relations between Russia, EU as deplorable

Russia disagrees with Turkey’s position on Crimea, Kremlin spokesman says

ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan — Biden

Most Read

month

week

day

Search