Russia disagrees with Turkey’s position on Crimea, Kremlin spokesman says

Russia believes that Turkey’s position on Crimea is completely incorrect, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We do not accept the position that our Turkish colleagues hold because we view it as completely incorrect. We have enough patience and are ready to clarify to our Turkish colleagues, as well as to other countries, what the actual situation around this Russian region is like," he said, commenting on remarks by Turkish delegation members at the so-called Crimean Platform forum.

Peskov pointed out that Russian-Turkish relations were on the whole those of partnership. "It’s not just limited to statements but is indeed based on solid foundations created by trade, economic and investment cooperation," he noted. However, in his words, "it doesn’t mean that there are no significant differences in relations." "The Crimea issue is what creates significant disagreements," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.