Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan — Biden

ISIS-K militants, members of the Islamic State, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, are looking for ways to attacks US forces and their allies in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said while speaking at the White House on the Afghanistan situation on Tuesday, Tass informs.

ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan — Biden

ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan — Biden

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESSBiden said that he is "determined" to ensure the implementation of his mission to leave Afghanistan. He said that he knows of the increasing risks and that they must be taken into account. Among those risks Biden called the danger of an attack by the ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan (outlawed in Russia).

"Every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said. He also said that "each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31 depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport."

On Tuesday, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that anyone who wants to leave Afghanistan would be able to do so until August 31. "We would allow no evacuation operations past August 31," he said. Mujahid also said that the road to the Kabul international airport has been closed and only foreign nationals are allowed to pass. "We have shut down the road to the airport and only let foreigners through," Mujahid said.


     

Politics

Armenian PM vows to prioritize deeper strategic ties with Russia

Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday when presenting a new government program to the parliament, Tass informs.

All news from section

Armenia provided over 82 billion drams in aid to Artsakh

The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced...

Foreign Minister Met with Youth Representatives Participating in the "Discussion Club" Project

On August 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with youth representatives...

Calls for scrutiny into Turkish drone program grow in Washington

A group of United States Congressmen and a number of Washington-based organizations in person of the...

An Online Discussion Took Place With Baroness Caroline Cox

On August 20, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender...

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender held at gunpoint by Azerbaijani serviceman

The Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says he and his team were held at gunpoint by an Azerbaijani soldier...

Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy says the consequences of the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh have...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

All news from section

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

A new residential district being built in Dahrav

A new residential district is being built near the village of Dahrav, Artsakh’s Askeran region. The private houses will be provided to 100 Artsakh families displaced due to the recent 44-Day War.

All news from section

Road improvement and water supply are priority issues for Poghosagomer. Head of Community

The community of Poghosagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 226 inhabitants. All the residents...

First graders of Artsakh schools to receive bags from ICRC

All first-graders of the Stepanakert schools will receive bags from the ICRC.

Rehabilitation center replenished with new equipped

Recently, the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert has been replenished with AIRSEP MODEL6...

Number of Artsakh war casualties is 3773, another 243 MIA – says PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced to lawmakers in parliament that the number of the Armenian side’s...

“Artsakh of Life.” David Babayan

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of Foreign...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 224 calls over last week

On August 16-20, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 224 calls,...

Military

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on September 16, TASS reports.

All news from section

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries...

ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan — Biden
Russia records 19,536 new daily COVID-19 cases
2 Congress members head for Kabul without informing US authorities
Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert
Russian Military Ministry to evacuate 500 people from Afghanistan
more news

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

All news from section

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Sport

Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

ISIS-K militants look to attack US forces and its allies in Afghanistan — Biden

All news from section

Russia records 19,536 new daily COVID-19 cases

2 Congress members head for Kabul without informing US authorities

Russian Military Ministry to evacuate 500 people from Afghanistan

Most Read

month

week

day

Search