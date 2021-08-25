New residential district is being built in Stepanakert

A new residential district is being built on Tumanyan Street in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

“The district will consist of 2 buildings with 2, 3, 4-room 157 apartments. The construction is carried out by" Mik Shin "LLC," said M. Danielyan and added that the construction of a new residential district to be completed by the end of 2023.