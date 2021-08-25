Youth football tournament being held in Stepanakert

Through joint efforts of the Football Federation of the Republic of Artsakh and the Stepanakert City Hall, the annual football tournament "Leather Ball" is being held in Stepanakert from 22 to 30 August.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yard youth teams from the capital Stepanakert are participating in the tournament.

10 teams are involved in the tournament. The goal of the tournament is to unite our children and try to get them out of the difficult post-war situation. The tournament is supported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh and the district inspectors.