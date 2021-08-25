Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

The New Wave 2021 international song contest has concluded in Sochi, Russia, and Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia) became its winner, news.am informs.
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Saro was the leader of this competition from the very first day.
Tuesday was the third—and last—competition day of New Wave, as a result of which the winner was decided.
On the last day, Saro performed a song written especially for him, the composer of which is Davit Badalyan (Tokionine).
The Armenia’s representative scored a total of 267 points.