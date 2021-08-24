Taliban picks interim top officials, among them Interior, Finance Ministry posts

The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) has appointed interim heads of several ministries and agencies including the Interior Ministry, the Finance Ministry as well as intelligence services, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Based on the reported information, Sadr Ibrahim was appointed as the acting Interior Minister, Gul Agha is the interim Finance Minister, while Najibullah will be the interim head of intelligence.

Additionally, the organization appointed its representatives to the posts of ministers of education, higher education and to the post of Governor of Kabul.

As Foreign Policy reported earlier, citing sources close to the Taliban leadership, the movement intends to form a council to govern Afghanistan which will consist of 12 people, including some members of the country’s previous government.