A new residential district is being built near the village of Dahrav, Artsakh’s Askeran region. The private houses will be provided to 100 Artsakh families displaced due to the recent 44-Day War.

August 24, 2021, 16:44 A new residential district being built in Dahrav

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"Currently, the construction of the foundation of the houses are underway. The "100 Houses in Artsakh" project is implemented on the initiative of the Artsakh Living Foundation and the Public Television of Armenia.

The total area of the new district is 21 hectares. The district will have 100 houses with 3 and 4 rooms. The construction of the roads and the foundation of the houses is financed by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh," said Martha Danielyan and added that the construction is carried out by the "Capital Stroy" LLC.