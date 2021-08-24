On August 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met with youth representatives participating in the "Discussion Club" project initiated by the "United Civic Alliance" Party, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

August 24, 2021, 15:07 Foreign Minister Met with Youth Representatives Participating in the "Discussion Club" Project

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Various issues related to foreign policy, the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, regional processes, and state-building were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister noted the importance of such a format of dialogue with the youth, considering it mutually beneficial.