The community of Poghosagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 226 inhabitants. All the residents of the village have returned after the war.

August 24, 2021, 14:54 Road improvement and water supply are priority issues for Poghosagomer. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Artak Arustamyan told "Artsakhpress”.

"4 families have resettled in the community. We can accept 14 more families. The school has 36 students. It reopened in December last year. The building is in an emergency situation.

We do not have a kindergarten, but there are 19 preschool children. There is a community center, an aid station, a club, a ceremony hall in the community, but they are in a state of emergency. The rural roads are in a deplorable condition. We have water supply problem almost year-round.

The village is provided with electricity but it is not gasified. We consider the issues of road improvement and water supply a priority,"

Speaking about the employment of the villagers, he noted that the majority of the population is engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.