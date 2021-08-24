Armenia provided over 82 billion drams in aid to Artsakh

The post-war recovery of Artsakh, the activeness of economic life, solution of social problems of displaced persons and the preservation of its cultural and religious heritage will be under the spotlight of the Armenian government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the Parliament today.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “All efforts will be made to create dignified and normal conditions in Artsakh. The government will achieve this goal by deepening the joint cooperation with the authorities of Artsakh, as well as creating new partnership formats with Artsakh”, the PM said.

He recalled his roadmap released on November 18, 2020, where he emphasized the importance of assisting Artsakh.

He stated that as of this moment the government has provided 82 billion 863 drams to Artsakh.