All first-graders of the Stepanakert schools will receive bags from the ICRC.

August 24, 2021, 14:05 First graders of Artsakh schools to receive bags from ICRC

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Varduhi Ohanyan, Spokeswoman of the Stepanakert Municipality, told "Artsakhpress".

"The International Committee of the Red Cross will donate about 2,000 school bags to the first graders of the capital's schools, which will be full of the necessary stationery. The children will receive their bags as a surprise on September 1," said V. Ohanyan.