Recently, the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert has been replenished with AIRSEP MODEL6 vision AIR Oxygen Conventrator GPB0121090734 Э and ЭМА Полюс-2М magnetic devices acquired from the Religious Society of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Alp-Martin, Var and Monaco.

August 24, 2021, 11:51 Stepanakert's Rehabilitation Center Replenished With New Equipment

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the rehabilitation center Vardan Tadevosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"We have received these two devices as a donation. The medical equipment will serve to ensure the maximum result of the treatment of wounded soldiers and disabled people in the rehabilitation center.

“On behalf of the entire staff of the rehabilitation center, the patients and their relatives, we express our gratitude to Arman Gharamyan, who have brought the equipment to Artsakh, his supporters, as well as the Armenian community of Nice, for such support and charity,” the director of the center said.