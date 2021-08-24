Artsakhpress

“Artsakh of Life.” David Babayan

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, David Babayan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESSTalking about the current situation concerning Artsakh, Mr. Babayan noted: “Artsakh is wounded. Now Artsakh is in the “intensive care ward”. It is our duty to do the utmost to make our Homeland a viable country that ensures the continuity of its history.

The 2020 Artsakh War had been a great blow to our statehood and people. Taking into account the scales and volumes of that tragedy, we need to do a lot of work to improve the situation in the country.

We are now in the process of restoration; the ongoing construction works are visible to the naked eye, which is praiseworthy.

All the displaced people should be provided with housing. This is the first short-term and basic stage that must be implemented. The reliable future of Artsakh depends on the right work of each of us, for which we have all the preconditions," said David Babayan.

Calls for scrutiny into Turkish drone program grow in Washington

A group of United States Congressmen and a number of Washington-based organizations in person of the Armenian, Greek, Kurdish, Jewish and Indian communities, the In Defense of Christians (IDC) and other human rights organizations are demanding the US government to stop exporting drone technologies used by Turkey in producing its military UAVs, and to investigate the Turkish drone program’s destabilizing role in the region.

An Online Discussion Took Place With Baroness Caroline Cox

On August 20, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender...

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender held at gunpoint by Azerbaijani serviceman

The Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan says he and his team were held at gunpoint by an Azerbaijani soldier...

Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy says the consequences of the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh have...

Russia’s Lavrov to Armenia’s Mirzoyan: I invite you to Moscow at convenient timeframes for you

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan on his appointment...

Artsakh FM David Babayan held a telephone conversation with newly appointed FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan

On August 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan held a telephone conversation...

Local self-governmental elections to be held in a number of Artsakh communities

On August 19, the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh convened a session. The issue...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, David Babayan.

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 224 calls over last week

On August 16-20, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 224 calls,...

“Artsakhkat” milk company lacks raw materials. Director

The "Artsakhkat" milk company did not stop its activity even during the war.

Despite the problems, Myurishen welcomes the displaced families. Head of Community

The community of Myurishen of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 162 inhabitants. After the war all the residents...

Residents of Mushkapat paved the inter-community roads. The village needs gasification. Head of Community

The community of Mushkapat of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 270 residents. After the war, all the residents...

13 families resettled in Artsakh's Kolatak. Head of the community

The community of Kolatak of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 345 inhabitants.

Development programs being implemented in Tsmakahogh

The community of Tsmakahogh of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 251 inhabitants.

Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on September 16, TASS reports.

Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent...

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent...

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries...

US under pressure over evacuation deadline
Calls for scrutiny into Turkish drone program grow in Washington
The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 224 calls over last week
No new cabinet in Afghanistan until complete US withdrawal, Taliban says
Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

US under pressure over evacuation deadline

No new cabinet in Afghanistan until complete US withdrawal, Taliban says

Biden says some 33,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since July

‘Warrior of Peace’ international military competition opening ceremony held in Armenia

