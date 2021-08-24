“Artsakh of Life.” David Babayan

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, David Babayan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Talking about the current situation concerning Artsakh, Mr. Babayan noted: “Artsakh is wounded. Now Artsakh is in the “intensive care ward”. It is our duty to do the utmost to make our Homeland a viable country that ensures the continuity of its history.

The 2020 Artsakh War had been a great blow to our statehood and people. Taking into account the scales and volumes of that tragedy, we need to do a lot of work to improve the situation in the country.

We are now in the process of restoration; the ongoing construction works are visible to the naked eye, which is praiseworthy.

All the displaced people should be provided with housing. This is the first short-term and basic stage that must be implemented. The reliable future of Artsakh depends on the right work of each of us, for which we have all the preconditions," said David Babayan.