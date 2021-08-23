No new cabinet in Afghanistan until complete US withdrawal, Taliban says

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) will not form a new government until the withdrawal of US forces from the country is complete, local media reported Monday citing Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There will be no new government in Afghanistan until the last US soldier leaves the country. We will become self-sufficient. Our people crave economic reforms," he said, according to the report.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar Muhammad Sohail Shahin stated that the movement will view US military presence in Afghanistan past August 31 as occupation.

Meanwhile, the Taliban leaders told Tolo News Sundays that the new cabinet membership will be announced shortly.

On August 15, Taliban militants entered the capital city of Kabul without fighting and took complete control over the city within several hours. The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he leaves country in order to prevent bloodshed. Vice-President Amrullah Saleh claimed that, in the absence of the president, he becomes the acting president in accordance with the Constitution. He urged to keep fighting the Taliban.