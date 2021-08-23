On August 20, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs David Babayan participated in an online discussion held with Baroness Caroline Cox, Member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and members of the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) organization, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

August 23, 2021, 17:15 An Online Discussion Took Place With Baroness Caroline Cox

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the online meeting, they touched upon the humanitarian situation created as a result of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, the humanitarian measures taken by the Artsakh government and international organizations, the situation of protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh, as well as the resumption of work on the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The representatives of Artsakh thanked Baroness Cox, her team for their efforts in protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh, and expressed readiness to continue the close cooperation on various programs. Baroness Cox expressed her commitment to continue the struggle to inform international organizations about the atrocities and war crimes committed by Azerbaijan, to make the voice of the people of Artsakh heard, as well as to support the settlement of humanitarian issues.