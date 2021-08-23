The next session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on September 16, TASS reports.

August 23, 2021, 16:25 Next session of CSTO Collective Security Council to take place in Dushanbe on Sep. 16

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Today the CSTO leaders held a summit in a video conference mode discussing the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the security in the CSTO responsibility zone.

CSTO member states are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

This year Tajikistan is holding the CSTO chairmanship.