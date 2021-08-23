“Artsakhkat” milk company lacks raw materials. Director

The "Artsakhkat" milk company did not stop its activity even during the war.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The company has no shortage of manpower. After the war, all the workers have returned.

According to Armo Hakobyan, Director of "ARTSAKHKAT" CJSC, the company lacks raw materials.

“Since most of the pastures and arable lands of Artsakh are under the control of the enemy, a problem related to fodder has arisen.

The number of cows has been drastically reduced. Due to this, the milk procurement volumes of our factory decreased by almost 50%, which led to an increase in the price of dairy products.

But we have found a way out of that situation. Currently, we have 2 milk procurement points in Goris and we import milk from there," Armo Hakobyan told "Artsakhpress".



The director of the company noted that they are going to purchase new equipment so that the workshop can work fully.



"If we can solve the milk problem, we will have dairy products in the Yerevan market from November 1. Our products are consumed in the Artsakh Republic, Meghri and Kapan.