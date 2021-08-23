Armenian military officer appeared in Azerbaijani territory after getting lost

At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent post without the permission of his superior command, and the contact with him was lost sometime thereafter, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “According to preliminary information Senior Lieutenant Davidyan got lost in the terrain in low-visibility conditions and appeared in Azerbaijani side,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately and actions are underway at the mediation of the Russian side to validate the information on the officer’s presumed location.