Despite the problems, Myurishen welcomes the displaced families. Head of Community

The community of Myurishen of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 162 inhabitants. After the war all the residents have returned. The mayor of the community Borik Mezhlumyan told "Artsakhpress".

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "6 families from Vazgenashen have resettled in the community. We have several houses that we can provide to other displaced families, but they have not been renovated yet. The school has 17 students. It reopened in December last year. The building needs repairing. We do not have a kindergarten. And there are no pre-school children in the village.

There is a community center, an aid station, a club, a ceremony hall in the community, the buildings of which are in a state of emergency. Surb Astvatsatsin Church is located in the village. The village road is in good condition. We have a water problem supply in summer. The village is provided with electricity; it is not gasified," said B. Mezhlumyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of their fellow-villagers have fallen and 4 of them have been injured.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers, he noted that the majority of them are engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.