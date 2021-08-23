On August 22, for the first time, the FIAS president cup international tournament was held in St. Petersburg, where Artsakh athletes Davit Grigoryan and Arman Avanesyan won bronze medals.

August 23, 2021, 12:13 Artsakh athletes won medals at international tournament

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Daniel Mkrtchyan, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

Delegations from the United States, France, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Armenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Moldova, Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Venezuela, Georgia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the event. 3 of 4 athletes representing Armenia, Davit Grigoryan (88 kg) and Arman Avanesyan (98 kg) from Artsakh, Grigor Mkhitaryan from Gyumri (64 kg) won bronze medals.