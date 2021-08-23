Residents of Mushkapat paved the inter-community roads. The village needs gasification. Head of Community

The community of Mushkapat of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 270 residents. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:

The head of the community, Ruben Musayelyan, told "Artsakhpress” and noted:

"One family from Shushi has resettled in the village. The school has reopened since December. We do not have a kindergarten, but we have 35 pre-school children.

We have a community center, an aid station, a 160-seat club and a library. We do not have a ceremony hall. 17th century Surb Astvatsatsin Church is in the village, which was renovated in 2017 with the support of a benefactor and with state funds. The inter-community roads have been paved with the funds we have, but when the heavy rains start, it will be impossible to move.

We have a water problem supply in summer. The village is provided with electricity, it is not gasified, but the need is felt," said Ruben Musayelyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 2 of their fellow-villagers have fallen and 4 of them have been injured.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers, he noted that the majority of them are engaged in cattle breeding, agriculture and beekeeping. There are 100 bee families in the village.