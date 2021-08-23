UK's Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan where thousands of people have descended on Kabul airport in a bid to flee the Taliban.