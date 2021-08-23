‘Warrior of Peace’ international military competition opening ceremony held in Armenia

The opening ceremony of the “Warrior of Peace 2021” military competition of the International Army Games took place in Dilijan, Armenia, as news.am informs, the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is the fourth time this international military contest is being held in Armenia.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, welcomed the participants of this competition and the heads of foreign delegations.

Teams from Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Greece and, for the first time, Qatar are participating in this competition of the professional skills of military personnel.

The competition program is designed for eight days.

In addition, cultural programs and visits to Armenia's historical sites will be organized for all delegations.

The award ceremony for the winners of all rounds of the competition will take place on September 1.