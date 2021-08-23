US ramping up Kabul evacuation effort, says Biden

President Joe Biden says efforts to evacuate people from Kabul airport are accelerating, with US troops expanding the perimeter around the site, BBC informs.

Many thousands of Afghans have been queuing at the gates in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban swept to power on 15 August.

Mr Biden said on Sunday that the US had flown nearly 28,000 people out of the airport in the past week.

He faces pressure to extend a deadline for evacuations beyond 31 August.

The president said discussions were taking place with leaders of other countries about pushing back the deadline, but that "our hope is we will not have to".