For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)—in the solemn celebration of the Russian National Flag Day, as news.am informs, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

August 23, 2021, 11:24 Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The event began with the raising of the Russian national flag under the Russian national anthem, and it ended with the display of a 50-meter-long and 5-meter-wide Russian national flag which was brought from Russia, and a solemn procession under military-patriotic songs.