The United Nations in Afghanistan flew 120 people from Kabul to Kazakhstan's Almaty in view of the "security and other constraints," the second such flight in the past week, the spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, news.am informs, citing the Indian Express reported.

August 23, 2021, 11:45 UN evacuates another 120 personnel, others from Afghanistan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a note to correspondents on Sunday that the 120 persons included UN personnel and members of several non-governmental organisations that serve as implementing partners of the UN in Afghanistan.

The UN in Afghanistan flew the people from Kabul to Almaty on August 22, just days after the UN moved about 100 of its personnel from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan in view of the "security and other constraints" in Kabul, he said.