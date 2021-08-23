Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed

The Kabul airport saw a shooting on Tuesday morning between Afghan security force officers and unidentified people, one officer was killed, Germany’s Bundeswehr said on Twitter, reports TASS.

Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed

Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 23, ARTSAKHPRESS“This morning, there was a shooting between the Afghan security forces and unidentified people near the Kabul airport’s north entrance. One Afghan security force officer is dead, three more are wounded”, the German armed forces tweeted.

It is added that German and American forces also opened fire, none of them were injured.


     

Politics

Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy says the consequences of the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh have not been overcome, the conflict has not been resolved because the status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided.

All news from section

Russia’s Lavrov to Armenia’s Mirzoyan: I invite you to Moscow at convenient timeframes for you

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent a congratulatory message to Ararat Mirzoyan on his appointment...

Artsakh FM David Babayan held a telephone conversation with newly appointed FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan

On August 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan held a telephone conversation...

Local self-governmental elections to be held in a number of Artsakh communities

On August 19, the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh convened a session. The issue...

New Armenian ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine’s Zelensky

The new Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan presented his credentials to President Volodymyr...

Only acceptable option for Artsakh is restoration of talks under OSCE Minsk Group: Artsakh NA Speaker

On August 19, Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan met with a group of members of the"Free...

Zakharova: Russia, Hungary FMs will discuss situation in Karabakh

The foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and Hungary will discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

All news from section

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

13 families resettled in Artsakh's Kolatak. Head of the community

The community of Kolatak of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 345 inhabitants.

All news from section

Development programs being implemented in Tsmakahogh

The community of Tsmakahogh of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 251 inhabitants.

Gym being built in Stepanakert

Sambo and Judo gym is being reconstructed on Mashtots Street, Stepanakert.

The Artsakh dressmaker started a small business in Yerevan

Arevik, who is originally from the village of Nor Seysulan of the Martakert region, in relation to the...

Doctor from Greece performs free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

A gynecologist-endocrinologist from Greece, a lecturer at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology...

Aurora Strengthens Presence in Artsakh

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to expand the Aurora for Artsakh program and has launched...

Pottery courses at Stepanakert Rehabilitation Center

Radik Khachatryan, who is originally from the village of Karahunj of Artsakh’s Martuni region, conducts...

Military

Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

All news from section

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead...

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries...

Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu

Observers from four NATO countries will take part in the Army-2021 International Army Games that will...

About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

At around 8:40pm on Tuesday, about 3 hectares of grass near the southwestern border of Artsakh caught...

5th Army Corps of Armenian military holds drills

Drills were held at the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces for “perfecting the functional...

Conflict hasn’t been resolved because status of Nagorno Karabakh remains to be decided – US Ambassador
Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed
Taliban to unveil new Afghan government framework within weeks, official says
13 families resettled in Artsakh's Kolatak. Head of the community
NATO says about 12,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 15
more news

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

All news from section

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

UN evacuates another 120 personnel, others from Afghanistan

All news from section

Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed

Taliban to unveil new Afghan government framework within weeks, official says

NATO says about 12,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 15

Most Read

month

week

day

Search