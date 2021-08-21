The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the Islamist movement said on Saturday, after the insurgents' swift takeover of the South Asian nation, Reuters reported.

August 21, 2021, 12:55 Taliban to unveil new Afghan government framework within weeks, official says

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks," the official told Reuters.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by U.S.-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.