Sambo and Judo gym is being reconstructed on Mashtots Street, Stepanakert.

August 21, 2021, 10:16

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

"Currently, demolition works are underway. The construction is carried out by "Elnart" LLC," she said.