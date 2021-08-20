Arevik, who is originally from the village of Nor Seysulan of the Martakert region, in relation to the work, before the recent 44-Day War lived in Stepanakert.

August 20, 2021, 17:14 The Artsakh dressmaker started a small business in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the war, with her family she moved to Yerevan where she started her small business.

"In 2018, when I was on maternity leave, I decided to combine the baby care with another job. So I bought a sewing machine.

At a young age I loved sewing. I was sewing on my mother’s sewing machine. But after the war I stopped my business.

One of my clients returned me to this job; she has now become my friend. Maria helped women who had a small "business" in Artsakh and could not continue working. I contacted her, she helped me a lot.

Now I sew baptism T-shirts, accessories as well as headdresses, hats, children's stylish clothes.