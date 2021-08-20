Armenian reservists called up for trainings

The three-months training of reservists will launch on August 25, the Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Privates (1164 persons), Corporals (254 persons) and Officers (751 persons) personnel of motor-rifle, rocket-artillery, communication, reconnaissance and engineering specialties included in A Class Group 1 of the reserve will be summoned for the musters. During the period of the training the reservists may be deployed to active duty, the defense ministry said.