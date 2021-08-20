Artsakh FM David Babayan held a telephone conversation with newly appointed FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan

On August 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan held a telephone conversation with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: David Babayan congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan, wished him success in his work and noted the importance of close cooperation, expressing hope that the high level of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two Armenian states would be maintained in the future.

Issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabagh conflict and a range of regional developments were also discussed during the conversation.