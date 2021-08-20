Doctor from Greece performs free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

A gynecologist-endocrinologist from Greece, a lecturer at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the National University of Athens, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Sofia Ivanidou is performing free examinations and consultations at the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, A RTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the cooperation between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic and the "VIVA" Charitable Foundation, about 30 people are being examined daily.

Sofia Ivanidou mentioned that she was born in the Martakert region of Artsakh.

''In the very first days of the war I wanted to come to Artsakh.

Thanks to the cooperation with the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, I have managed to come to Artsakh," said the gynecologist.