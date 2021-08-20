Turkish drone strikes the Military Council of Til Temir

In the northeastern Syrian city of Til Temir (Tal Tamr), a building belonging to the local military council was bombed by a Turkish drone on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The attack targeted the public relations center of the association, which is affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and caused significant property damage. It is still unclear whether there were people in the building at the time of the attack, ANF reported.

The source reminds that Turkey has massively increased its military aggression against the autonomous structures in its neighboring countries Syria and Iraq. In the Yazidi heartland of Shengal (Sinjar) in southern Kurdistan (northern Iraq), ten people were killed and others injured in Turkish airstrikes on Monday and Tuesday. Among other things, a hospital there was targeted for bombing. In Rojava, several civilians have also died in recent days as a result of targeted attacks on settlement areas.