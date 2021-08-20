The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has imposed a curfew in Kabul. The life of the busiest and the most populated city in the country has changed dramatically, as news.am informs, the Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday.

August 20, 2021, 12:51 Taliban impose curfew in Kabul, news agency reports

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nobody is allowed to leave their homes after 21:00 local time until dawn except for the cases of emergency. "Members of the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate have announced the curfew in every mosque of Kabul and have shared their contact numbers in case people need help after the banned time," the news agency said. "The curfew is said to be in place until the next announcement," it said.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within a matter of hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and fled the country.