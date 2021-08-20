Artsakhpress

Taliban impose curfew in Kabul, news agency reports

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has imposed a curfew in Kabul. The life of the busiest and the most populated city in the country has changed dramatically, as news.am informs, the Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nobody is allowed to leave their homes after 21:00 local time until dawn except for the cases of emergency. "Members of the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate have announced the curfew in every mosque of Kabul and have shared their contact numbers in case people need help after the banned time," the news agency said. "The curfew is said to be in place until the next announcement," it said.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within a matter of hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and fled the country.


     

Politics

Local self-governmental elections to be held in a number of Artsakh communities

On August 19, the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh convened a session. The issue of holding local self-governmental elections in a number of communities of Artsakh was on the agenda.

New Armenian ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine's Zelensky

The new Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan presented his credentials to President Volodymyr...

Only acceptable option for Artsakh is restoration of talks under OSCE Minsk Group: Artsakh NA Speaker

On August 19, Artsakh's Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan met with a group of members of the"Free...

Zakharova: Russia, Hungary FMs will discuss situation in Karabakh

The foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and Hungary will discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Defense Army to continue ensuring security of Artsakh

Ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh and the peaceful and comprehensive resolution of the Karabakh...

Online discussion with the PACE Rapporteur

On the initiative of the non-governmental organizations of the Artsakh Republic, on August 17 an online...

PM Pashinyan meets with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov in the town...

Economy

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian Economic Union’s single market of gas, oil and petroleum as a crucial component for the development of the integration union.

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid "natural disaster"

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Society

Aurora Strengthens Presence in Artsakh

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to expand the Aurora for Artsakh program and has launched another call for applications for the projects to join the program.

Pottery courses at Stepanakert Rehabilitation Center

Radik Khachatryan, who is originally from the village of Karahunj of Artsakh's Martuni region, conducts...

559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 559 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the start of a new phase: Applications for projects are accepted

With the financial support of the ''Aurora'' Humanitarian Initiative, since October 2020, a total of...

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Wednesday recorded...

Hadrut resident makes her own eco-product in Yerevan

Armine Sargsyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut due to the recent 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan,...

200,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine supplied to Armenia

200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 were supplied to Armenia, the healthcare minister...

Military

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead in a military outpost on August 19.

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries...

Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu

Observers from four NATO countries will take part in the Army-2021 International Army Games that will...

About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

At around 8:40pm on Tuesday, about 3 hectares of grass near the southwestern border of Artsakh caught...

5th Army Corps of Armenian military holds drills

Drills were held at the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces for "perfecting the functional...

Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani authorities are acting unlawfully, in blatant violation of international norms from the...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Videos

Culture

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

International

Taliban impose curfew in Kabul, news agency reports

