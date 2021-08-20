On August 19, the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh convened a session. The issue of holding local self-governmental elections in a number of communities of Artsakh was on the agenda.

August 20, 2021, 12:02 Local self-governmental elections to be held in a number of Artsakh communities

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Central Electoral Commission told Artsakhpress that the elections will be conducted in the village of Khachmach and Tsaghkashat, Askeran region; Nor Ghazanchi of Martakert region and Herher of Martuni region.

The elections are scheduled for October 10, 2021.