Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The pandemic period has shown that our union is able to adapt quickly and flexibly to various challenges and changes. Thanks to joint actions, the EEU economy is gradually recovering. In general, macroeconomic indicators are not bad," said Mishustin.

Also, he called on the EEU member countries to work to accelerate the digitalization of their economies.

"There are some results. A cross-border job search system has been launched since early July. Using the service, it is possible to find a suitable job throughout the territory of the union. This is a vivid example that modern solutions open new opportunities for the development of an entire industry, in this case—for the development of the labor market," The Russian PM added.

To note, Armenia is also a member in the Eurasian Economic Union.