On August 19, Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan met with a group of members of the"Free Homeland-Civic United Alliance" bloc.

August 19, 2021, 17:10 Only acceptable option for Artsakh is restoration of talks under OSCE Minsk Group: Artsakh NA Speaker

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Tovmasyan has called for increasing the efforts for Artsakh’s recognition.

“The efforts for the recognition of Artsakh must be activated. The only acceptable option for Artsakh is the restoration of negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he said.