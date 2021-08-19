Artsakhpress

Politics

Zakharova: Russia, Hungary FMs will discuss situation in Karabakh

The foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and Hungary will discuss the situation in Artsakh. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry official representative Maria Zakharova, at a press briefing on Thursday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESSRussian FM Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Budapest on August 24—and at the invitation of the Hungarian side.

During the visit, and exchange of views will take place also on international issues, including the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.


     

Politics

Only acceptable option for Artsakh is restoration of talks under OSCE Minsk Group: Artsakh NA Speaker

On August 19, Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan met with a group of members of the"Free Homeland-Civic United Alliance" bloc.

Economy

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

Society

Aurora Strengthens Presence in Artsakh

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to expand the Aurora for Artsakh program and has launched another call for applications for the projects to join the program.

Military

Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead in a military outpost on August 19.

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Sport

Diaspora

International

