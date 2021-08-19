Zakharova: Russia, Hungary FMs will discuss situation in Karabakh

The foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and Hungary will discuss the situation in Artsakh. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry official representative Maria Zakharova, at a press briefing on Thursday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Budapest on August 24—and at the invitation of the Hungarian side.

During the visit, and exchange of views will take place also on international issues, including the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.