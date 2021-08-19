Taliban publishes declaration to mark Afghan Independence Day, spokesman says

The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) published a declaration marking Afghan Independence Day on Thursday, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid reported on Twitter, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: He published a link to a document noting that this was the "Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country’s independence from the British rule."

"The Afghans are very proud that their country today is on the threshold of independence from American occupation. This is a divine blessing that all Afghans should be grateful for. We should work in unity and sincerity in the interests of the Islamic system in our country as well as for the sake of the nation’s reconstruction and prosperity," the document said.

This is the first official document of its kind by the Taliban, marking the occasion of the national event after the group took control of the country.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.