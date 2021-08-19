Radik Khachatryan, who is originally from the village of Karahunj of Artsakh’s Martuni region, conducts "Pottery" courses with people receiving treatment at the Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center.
Pottery courses at Stepanakert Rehabilitation Center
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Radik said: "I studied at the Shushi State Humanitarian College named after Arsen Khachatryan. In the 3rd year I chose the profession of pottery.
"I do all my work with love, some of them are put up for sale," he said.