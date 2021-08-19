Pottery courses at Stepanakert Rehabilitation Center

Radik Khachatryan, who is originally from the village of Karahunj of Artsakh’s Martuni region, conducts "Pottery" courses with people receiving treatment at the Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Radik said: "I studied at the Shushi State Humanitarian College named after Arsen Khachatryan. In the 3rd year I chose the profession of pottery.

At that time, interesting exhibitions were being organized. I also participated in those exhibitions.

"One of my works was sold during one of the exhibitions, and that fact encouraged me to continue doing pottery," said Radik Khachatryan and added that people of different age groups of the center take part in the pottery courses.

Speaking about his clay works, Radik said: “My first work was a vase; it was very beautiful.

"I do all my work with love, some of them are put up for sale," he said.