559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 559 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 236,234 in the country, Armenia's Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 236,234.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,141 now.

216 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 223,443.

As of 11:00, August 19 the number of active cases stood at 6,923.