Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead in a military outpost on August 19.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESSIn response to media rumors purporting that the soldiers were killed by an adversary raid, the Ministry of Defense told that full-scale actions are underway to completely reveal the circumstances of the incident. “Nevertheless, according to the preliminary information of this moment, the incident isn’t adversary-related,” the Defense Ministry said, adding that it will issue additional information whenever it becomes available.

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces in the south-eastern direction, the Ministry of Defense said.

The bodies of Private Murad Muradyan (b. 2002), Private Levon Harutyunyan (b.2002), and Private Gor Sahakyan (b. 2002) were found with gunshot wounds around 02:15, August 19.


     

Ararat Mirzoyan appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian appointed former Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Near the village of Yeghtsahogh, Shushi region, our military units ensure the security of the population. Lusine Avanesyan

Along the entire Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, also near the village of Yeghtsahogh of the Shushi...

Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

On August 17, Artsakh Republic President, Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws, the Presidential...

Russia asks its shipping companies to focus on transit potential of Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov called on Russian automobile shipping companies to...

Boris Johnson reiterates full support for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory...

Stepanakert warns of Azeri attempts to undermine Armenian-Russian ties, cut off Artsakh

Artsakh slammed Azerbaijan for once again “distorting reality” over the issue of the status of Artsakh,...

"Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, forget." Artsakh State Minister responds to Aliyev

Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, has responded to the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan,...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 559 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 236,234 in the country, Armenia's Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the start of a new phase: Applications for projects are accepted

With the financial support of the ''Aurora'' Humanitarian Initiative, since October 2020, a total of...

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Wednesday recorded...

Hadrut resident makes her own eco-product in Yerevan

Armine Sargsyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut due to the recent 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan,...

200,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine supplied to Armenia

200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 were supplied to Armenia, the healthcare minister...

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 64 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 17 in Artsakh.

Famous German Doctor is in Artsakh

Thomas Urig, a famous German doctor with international experience, founder-owner of three Mannheim Rehabilitation...

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries...

Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu

Observers from four NATO countries will take part in the Army-2021 International Army Games that will...

About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

At around 8:40pm on Tuesday, about 3 hectares of grass near the southwestern border of Artsakh caught...

5th Army Corps of Armenian military holds drills

Drills were held at the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces for “perfecting the functional...

Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani authorities are acting unlawfully, in blatant violation of international norms from the...

Reported death toll from Haiti earthquake exceeds 2,180
Taliban urge people to leave airport in Afghan capital after 12 killed since Sunday
559 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Videos

Culture

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Reported death toll from Haiti earthquake exceeds 2,180

Taliban urge people to leave airport in Afghan capital after 12 killed since Sunday

Merkel to focus on Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan during visit to Russia — spokesperson

Israel PM to visit White House

