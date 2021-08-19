The Armenian military issued new details over the deaths of the three soldiers who were found shot dead in a military outpost on August 19.

August 19, 2021, 11:01 Armenian military responds to rumors on adversary raid targeting outpost

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In response to media rumors purporting that the soldiers were killed by an adversary raid, the Ministry of Defense told that full-scale actions are underway to completely reveal the circumstances of the incident. “Nevertheless, according to the preliminary information of this moment, the incident isn’t adversary-related,” the Defense Ministry said, adding that it will issue additional information whenever it becomes available.

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces in the south-eastern direction, the Ministry of Defense said.

The bodies of Private Murad Muradyan (b. 2002), Private Levon Harutyunyan (b.2002), and Private Gor Sahakyan (b. 2002) were found with gunshot wounds around 02:15, August 19.