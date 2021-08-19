Three on-duty Armenian soldiers found shot dead in military position

Three on-duty Armenian soldiers were found shot dead in the outpost of a military base of the Armenian Armed Forces in the south-eastern direction, the Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bodies of Private Murad Muradyan (b. 2002), Private Levon Harutyunyan (b.2002), and Private Gor Sahakyan (b. 2002) were found with gunshot wounds around 02:15, August 19.

The Ministry of Defense is investigating the circumstances of the incident.