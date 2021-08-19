Israel PM to visit White House

President Biden will host Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Aug. 26, the White House announced Wednesday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Prime Minister Bennett’s visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The pair will discuss critical issues related to global security in the Middle East, including Iran, she said.