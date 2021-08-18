Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries out combat training activities and conducts training to prevent violations, as well as a possible attack on the observation post, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

August 18, 2021, 17:57 Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: All observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are equipped with Blockpost fortifications designed to protect military personnel from small arms and shrapnel, as well as to conduct circular surveillance of the nearby territory.

To ensure the organization of service at observation posts, satisfaction of everyday needs, physical training and recreation of personnel of peacekeeping units, comfortable, modern living and living conditions for military personnel have been created.

On the territory of each camps there are a gym with artificial turf, a bathhouse, a medical center, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, an office, a storage room, a canteen, and a grocery store.