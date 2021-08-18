Observers from four NATO countries will take part in the Army-2021 International Army Games that will run for the seventh time, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Wednesday, Tass informs.

August 18, 2021, 17:01 Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This year, we will have 11 groups of observers who will arrive for the Games and four of them will be from NATO countries," Russia’s defense chief said.

The 7th Army-2021 International Army Games will run on August 22-September 4, 2021. Apart from Russia, competitions in some categories will run on the territory of 11 states, Shoigu said.

Some stages of the International Army Games will run in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and also Algeria, Vietnam, Serbia and Qatar that will host the competitions for the first time. The international Army Games will bring together over 280 teams from 43 states. Six countries will send their teams for the first time. These are Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cyprus, Malaysia, Cameroon and Ecuador.