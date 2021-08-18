West leaves behind new crisis for future generations in Afghanistan, says Russian diplomat

The West is leaving behind a new humanitarian and political crisis in Afghanistan as its legacy to the world and to future generations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At present, we are seeing once again that the Western community, which is safeguarding some of its own Western values, is again bequeathing yet another crisis to the world and to future generations," the Russian diplomat said in an interview with the Solovyov-Live YouTube channel.

"Before that, it had been Libya and Iraq and also Syria, which weathered the storm thanks to Russia’s resolute actions and the guidelines issued by the president of our country, and many other regional problems. Yet another problem has now been added to this," Zakharova said.

The humanitarian predicament in Afghanistan and also the scenes of people plunging to their deaths as they fell off of US military transport planes taking off from Kabul Airport demonstrate the West’s actual attitude to human rights, the Russian diplomat pointed out.

"Next time, when we read all these multi-paged reports, which the Western community from the United States and Britain to other EU and NATO countries put together on human rights in the world, we must recall how they implement and respect human rights in a particular situation because there are thousands of people rather than one individual whose rights must be protected. These are citizens of Afghanistan and these are citizens of other countries who have turned out to be there," Zakharova added.